Billie Eilish on Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter: 'I'm So Happy for These B****es'

Billie Eilish cannot but help sing the praises of her fellow artist like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

In a new interview, the "Birds of a Feather" songstress shared that she does not feel threatened by the success of Carpenter and Roan, rather, she wants to celebrate their success.

When asked by the Los Angeles Times if she feels "threatened" by their success, Eilish responded by saying she is "happy" for them and the moment they are having.

"Are you kidding me?" she asked.

"I'm so happy for these b----hes. It's a crazy world when you get to the level they're experiencing right now, and they're doing great. Fans are drawn to them because they're f---ing awesome," Eilish continued.

Both Roan and Carpenter are having a huge moment this year. Roan's album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, has peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned several charting singles like "Pink Pony Club," "Causal" and "Hot To Go."

Carpenter has seen similar success with her album Short n' Sweet peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It has spawned 3 top 10 singles so far with "Taste," "Please Please Please" and "Espresso."

All of this is to not discredit Eilish as she has also had a massive year with her album Hit Me Hard and Soft peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. It also spawned the top 10 hits "Lunch" and "Birds of a Feather," the latter of which has become one of the biggest hits of Eilish's career.

Speaking on the hit to the Los Angeles Times, Eilish revealed that she previously thought the song was the worst song she had created.

"I had moments of thinking, 'Oh, my God, 'Birds of a Feather' is our worst song," she told the outlet. "I thought it was too poppy and that everyone was gonna hate it."

Despite her thoughts, the song has amassed more than 1.1 billion streams on Spotify and topped Billboard's pop radio chart.