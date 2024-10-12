Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Reunite With Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds For NYC Double Date Night After Chiefs' 5th Win

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a reunion date with their pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York City.

On Friday, the two couples were spotted at The Corner Store, a famous American restaurant in Soho, enjoying a double date after the Kansas City Chief's fifth victory this season.

A video uploaded on TikTok by an onlooker showed Swift, 34, and Kelce, 35, holding hands while making their way inside the restaurant.

The pop superstar was donning a large brown coat over a Gucci corset and black leather skirt. She wore towering heels for their evening out and accessorized with a black Dior saddle bag.

On the other hand, her beau complemented her style despite keeping it simple by rocking a Jacquemus bowling shirt, black slacks, and white sneakers.

Though not seen in the video, Lively, 36, and Reynolds, 47, trailed behind, with the actress sporting a berry-colored dress and the actor keeping it casual in a black button-down shirt and blue jeans, according to Page Six.

The outlet reached out to the restaurant for comment on the star-studded gathering, but they didn't give any.

The double date marks Swift and Kelce's first major public appearance since being spotted leaving Kansas City, Missouri, after the Chiefs secured another victory against the New Orleans Saints Monday.

Their exit flight made headlines earlier after Kelce made his girlfriend wait for about an hour at the airport.

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker boarded a private Gulfstream jet with her father, Scott Swift, at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. However, their flight got delayed because the tight end did not make it to the airport until an hour later.

The delay appeared to be due to Kelce's podcast recording commitments for his popular "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce every Tuesdays, according to Page Six.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

