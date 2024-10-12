Paris 2024 Olympics Shock: Did Celine Dion's 'Live' Act Come with a Pre-Recorded Twist?

Claims that Celine Dion lip-synced at the 2024 Paris Olympics have now become the main controversial opine of the experienced Canadian singer, taking place almost three months after the event.

The 56-year-old artist allegedly performed to playback Hymne a L'amour, which was to be presented live.

The artist performed at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, and the fans said it was one of the ceremony's most emotional and impressive moments.

French President Emmanuel Macron even praised this performance and noted it had been one of the most beautiful moments of the evening.

However, according to Mirror, reports have been taken from reliable sources, including the French newspaper Liberation, arguing that the performance in July was pre-recorded.

In the words of a composer and performer, Etienne Guereau, "What we heard on TV was a corrected playback." An unnamed sound engineer stated that the performance was 100% lip-synced since one could hear it from the first notes.

In addition, those present at the concert reportedly said that the singing during the rehearsals was identical to that later shown on television.

Currently, the artist is returning to big music stages after getting ill with stiff-person syndrome, which is a rare and severe incurable disease characterized by frequent muscle contractions.

However, it is important to note that allegations about Dion's performance have not affected most of her fans.

They took to social networks to express their feelings, with one Reddit user asking the question "Why is this a problem now?" indicating that the show was held two months ago.

"Nothing is new with proof that it was all fake. So why make an article about that now?" another commented.

Some users also drew attention to the fact that no one will be surprised by the pre-recorded concerts. "They actually perform the day before, and they play the recording. It happens at the super bowl too..." said one of them.

According to Daily Mail, as many as 104,000 viewers attended the opening ceremony, where other artists, such as Lady Gaga, also sang to the playback since it had been raining, and the conditions were far from perfect for a live performance.

After the ceremony, Dion's performance was made available on streaming services, including YouTube and Spotify. As of now, no representatives of the artist have given any comments.