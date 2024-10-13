Liam Gallagher Scoffs at SNL's Oasis Skit: 'Are They Meant to Be Comedians'

Liam Gallagher has expressed his thoughts on SNL's skit about Oasis.

On October 13, "Saturday Night Live" uploaded a video parodying Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher. The video featured James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman in the show's "Weekend Update," which strikingly made fun of the estranged brothers' feud and expressions.

The two were also conversing with host Colin Jost, who asked the "brothers" if it was okay for them to "be cool to tour a year from now."

Johnson, playing the role of Noel, agreed by saying, "I'm cool if he's cool." Sherman's Liam replied, "I'm cool, I'm cooler than you are."

Jost jokingly responded to the two, "Great, so that's a no."

After clarifying that it wasn't a definite turndown, "Liam" assures that the decision was a "maybe." This caused "Noel" to give a clapback rendition of Oasis's "Wonderwall" that sang, "We said maybe, if Liam doesn't act like a baby."

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Oasis frontman was tagged by a netizen, who asked him if he had seen the SNL skit. Liam firmly replied to the video, "Are they meant to be comedians[?]"

Aside from Liam Gallagher himself, fans also didn't take the video positively.

