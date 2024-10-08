Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher Could Earn Over $65,000,000 Each for Reunion Tour

After 15 years, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher are going on tour, and now it is being revealed how much the brothers could make from their highly anticipated reunion.

As fans have scrambled to get tickets to the Oasis tour, the band could be making hand-over-fist with money with reports surfacing that they could make as much as $65,000,000 from the reunion tour.

According to The Sun, the tour could earn over $523,000,000 through tickets, sponsorship and merchandise, with the brothers taking home a reported $65,000,000 each.

In order to drive up sales, the boys are said to be including some unusual items in their list of merchandise that is up for purchase. Ironing boards, fly swatters, stationary and dental floss, are all said to be included in the merchandise the outlet reports.

The "Wonderwall" hitmakers kick off their tour in Cardiff on July 4 2025, and are heading to their hometown of Manchester for five nights before flitting to London for another five shows. They will also perform in Edinburgh and Dublin before flying across the pond for North America dates. The North American Dates will take place over a series of cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Toronto. It will be the first time that the group has performed in North America since 2008.

TicketNews reports that the demand for Oasis has been so great that the band's shows in North America sold out within an hour. They go on to claim that the band sold nearly 500,000 tickets.

The band announced that tickets for the tour will not be subjected to Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing, which caused a surge in pricing, according to The Guardian.

"It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable," the group's management said in a statement to the outlet.

"But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans," the management continued.

Over the course of their career, Oasis has sold more than 75 million records and scored several hits like "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova."