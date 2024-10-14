Ariana Grande Directly Replies to TikTok Comment Mentioning Her 'Old Voice' — And Fans Are Tired

Ariana Grande's newest social media activity received attention among fans.
The singer is known for her incredible talent, which is evident in her eloquent vocals and wide range. However, Ariana didn't seem to escape the scrutiny of some netizens, who pointed out how her voice changes when she talks normally.
In a post made on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on October 15, Pop Base shared a TikTok user's comment saying, "The voice, yes your voice is coming back."
This remark was recognized by the "thank u, next" singer, who explained the scaling of her voice and stressed that she had already addressed the topic frequently.
"Sometimes it is higher and sometimes it is lower," Ariana said. "I have addressed this many times and won't be addressing it again."
"I'm me and I'm here, no matter the placement!" she added.
Fans jumped into the diva's defense, as they called out the netizen for bringing the "never-ending" topic once more.
In June, Ariana gained traction on social media after a clip showing her changing voice pitch mid-interview at Penn Badgley's podcast "Podcrushed" was uploaded.
She commented on the clip that it was a habit for her and continued, "I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I'm doing."
Ariana furthered, "I've always done this BYE."
