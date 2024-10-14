Ariana Grande Directly Replies to TikTok Comment Mentioning Her 'Old Voice' — And Fans Are Tired

Ariana Grande's newest social media activity received attention among fans.

The singer is known for her incredible talent, which is evident in her eloquent vocals and wide range. However, Ariana didn't seem to escape the scrutiny of some netizens, who pointed out how her voice changes when she talks normally.

In a post made on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on October 15, Pop Base shared a TikTok user's comment saying, "The voice, yes your voice is coming back."

This remark was recognized by the "thank u, next" singer, who explained the scaling of her voice and stressed that she had already addressed the topic frequently.

"Sometimes it is higher and sometimes it is lower," Ariana said. "I have addressed this many times and won't be addressing it again."

"I'm me and I'm here, no matter the placement!" she added.

Ariana Grande addresses a TikTok comment claiming her ‘old voice’ is ‘coming back’:



“i have addressed this many times and wont be addressing it again. i’m me and i’m here.” pic.twitter.com/M6seQZUFrC — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 14, 2024

Fans jumped into the diva's defense, as they called out the netizen for bringing the "never-ending" topic once more.

the way people believed one article about homewrecking but when ari speaks about her voice MULTIPLE times people don’t want to believe it like wtf?! it makes me so angry and I can’t even imagine how annoyed she is seeing comments like this all the time, I fear people can’t read https://t.co/ib3RccCC8Q — victoria♡ (@ntltcxoxo) October 14, 2024

Ariana Grande is one of the best voices in the World and clearly she has demonstrated that her vocal range is high and low. Those comments don’t make any sense to a vocalist. https://t.co/1MQfl3oj7F — Aaron Lloyd (@MrAaronLloyd) October 14, 2024

god they need to leave her alone 😭😭😭 https://t.co/kLwcJc4yv3 — j 📰 (@sakuchaefim) October 14, 2024

we need to start funding the arts in schools again cause just love to attack singers without knowing anything about technique and somehow praise the bad ones and it’s ruining artist careers! https://t.co/Tu9rsITc5E — Anh Amir🦋 (@anhamir23) October 14, 2024

bruh she literally did a whole interview explaining how having her voice ‘higher pitched’ helps preserve her vocal abilities when she’s on tour or, in this case, showing off her vocals for the movie



her ‘low voice’ is for when she doesn’t have to sing for long periods of time 💀 https://t.co/2gfkbnZ1wP — VEVO (@DojaVEVO) October 14, 2024

I hope she starts cussing y'all out again because I'm tired. https://t.co/82BQPsVCQI — j ♕ all up in your mind defender (@knowlesstallion) October 14, 2024

In June, Ariana gained traction on social media after a clip showing her changing voice pitch mid-interview at Penn Badgley's podcast "Podcrushed" was uploaded.

She commented on the clip that it was a habit for her and continued, "I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I'm doing."

Ariana furthered, "I've always done this BYE."