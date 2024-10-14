Ariana Grande Viral For 'Impressive' SNL Gig, SZA Shows Love to Singer: 'I'd Watch A Whole Movie of This'

Ariana Grande's entertaining SNL gig is currently making headlines.

On October 13, "Saturday Night Live" uploaded Ariana's monologue on the show, which showcased more of the singer's wit, humor, and talent. The "Break Free" songstress began by expressing her enthusiasm for being back in the program.

After "clarifying" that she won't take the spotlight on her SNL appearance this year, Ariana proceeds to sing a musical medley that consisted of her amazing impressions of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Gwen Stefani.

Netizens were more than impressed by Ariana's charisma and captivating vibe during the segment. Fans in the comments section praised the singer's versatility, with one fan saying, "She did what had to be done, from the acting to the singing, humor, and dancing."

The comment added, "She's one of a kind and no one does it like her."

Other compliments include, "She ate this up," "Her impressions are always spot on," and "This girl is truly a genius and is so talented."

On Instagram, Ariana's "low-key" performance also ignited a reaction from singer SZA, who commented on a reel saying, "I'd watch a whole movie of this. I guess that's wicked? Lmao."

Fans were taken aback by the singer's surprising reaction to Ariana's SNL monologue.

SZA reacts to Ariana Grande’s SNL episode:



“I'd watch a whole movie of this .. I guess that's wicked? Lmao” pic.twitter.com/RcFncs7X9p — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 13, 2024

girls supporting girls will always >>>>>>> https://t.co/tuAJgKoIhx — ♡ (@puscprep) October 13, 2024

SZAIANA NATION WE UPPP WE UPPP https://t.co/k2dswhZ6IG — rhae 🪽 (@arianasjadee) October 14, 2024