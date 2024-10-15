Anne Hathaway Belts Out Queen's 'Somebody to Love' at Kamala Harris Fundraiser

Anne Hathaway is known for her acting abilities, but the Oscar-winner shared her musical prowess by covering a Queen classic.

Hathaway performed Queen's "Somebody to Love" at a fundraiser for Kamala Harris called Broadway for Harris, which included other celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez and more

She took to the stage and voiced her support for Harris and announced that she would be voting for her and added that she was going to "make a little space tonight" for the undecided voter.

She wanted the undecided voter to "contemplate a question they might be struggling with," before she began the song.

Towards the end of the song, Hathaway made an impassioned plea for everyone to vote on Election Day, November 5.

"America, the day we have to be free is November 5. We've got a big choice to make, America, and you do have to make a choice, you do have to vote," she said.

"And maybe in this election... maybe the somebody you love, is you. You've got to vote for yourself, America," Hathaway continued.

She then finished out the rest of the song and got a huge round of applause. Hathaway then led the crowd with a Kamala chant before walking down from the stage.

Anne Hathaway sings “Somebody to Love” at a Broadway for Harris fundraiser in Manhattan after saying she plans to vote for the vice president pic.twitter.com/zB88zBsd63 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 15, 2024

Hathaway's performance comes after singer Jon Bon Jovi took to social media to voice his support for Harris in the upcoming election.

"The People's House' is a song that celebrates this beautiful place that we call home, from sea to shining sea. @thewarandtreaty. The truth matters. And the truth is on election day I'll be voting for @KamalaHarris and @TimWalz because I believe in the power of we, not of me. I've written a song reminding us that out of many, we are still one," Jovi said.

Other stars to voice their support for Harris include, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Willie Nelson and Bruce Spingsteen.