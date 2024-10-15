Lizzo Says 'Only God Can Cancel Me Now' After Year of Controversy

Lizzo is standing up for herself and has refused to be cancelled despite public opinion.

The singer appeared at a panel at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on October 14, where she shared that "only God" can cancel her at his point, because she has already been "canceled for everything."

"I've been canceled for everything at this point. Only God can cancel me now. I think that I talk about the things that are important to me, and I talk about the things that I can bring a difference to, and I think those are my boundaries now with the public," she said via E! News.

Lizzo's words come after she faced a lawsuit by her former dancers who alleged that she shared "detailed stories about her masturbatory habits and sexual fantasies, occasionally taking breaks to publicly practice her oral sex skills on bananas" in front of them, E! News reports.

The crew also alleged in the lawsuit that Lizzo "badgered" one of her security guards into hopping onstage and pulling down his pants during an outing. Other claims include allegations of weight-shaming over one dancer's appearance. The suit also alleged that Lizzo participated in disability discrimination.

However, she denied these claims in a post to her social media accounts.

"These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," she shared in her post.

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional," Lizzo added.

On August 25, she revealed via an Instagram Story that she was "taking a gap year," and has since gone on to show off her body transformation as she continues on her fitness journey.

That has not stopped the critics from attacking her though, as she has been the subject of Ozempic rumors amid her weight-loss journey.

"When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," she hit back on Instagram.

However, her fans came to her defense and congratulated her for her weight loss.

"Congratulations to you girl! People always got something to say," wrote one person.

"Even if it was ozempic, who cares[?]... weight loss is weight loss," added another.