Lizzo Opens Up About Stepping Back From Music: 'I Had to Protect My Peace'

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo is speaking out about why she took a break from music, sharing that she needed time to "protect [her] peace" during a difficult period in her life.

In a new interview on the "On Purpose With Jay Shetty" podcast, Lizzo explained that she was already in the middle of her break when fans first heard about it.

"When I said I was on a gap year, I was in the middle of it," she told Shetty. "I just hadn't expressed myself, really. And to be honest, I don't feel like I've expressed myself fully in the last two years, like how I want to."

According to RollingStone, she said taking a step back helped her stay quiet and observe things instead of reacting. "Sometimes it can get you into stuff you wasn't even trying to get into because people will misinterpret it and run with it," she added.

The break came after a tough year for Lizzo, including a harassment lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers in August 2023.

The suit accused her and her touring company of mistreatment. Lizzo has denied the claims, calling them "false allegations" and "sensationalized stories."

Lizzo Reflects on Fame and Reveals the Pain Behind the Headlines

Addressing the public reaction, Lizzo expressed how deeply hurt she felt when false narratives about her were widely accepted.

She reflected on the emotional toll of fame, noting that the public's perception of "Lizzo" often feels disconnected from her true self—an experience she described as disheartening.

Still, Lizzo made it clear she's not giving up. "I'm never gonna stop," she said. "I'm the author, and I'm taking back my narrative by continuing to tell my story."

Currently, Lizzo is making a highly anticipated return to the music scene with her forthcoming album, Love in Real Life, TheNews said.

The project has already generated buzz with the release of two lead singles, the empowering anthem "Still Bad" and the title track "Love in Real Life," offering fans an exciting glimpse into her latest creative era.

Her upcoming album marks her first full-length release since Special in 2022, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured the chart-topping single "About Damn Time."

At a recent concert in Los Angeles, she revealed just how hard things had been. "I was so heartbroken by the world... I didn't want to live anymore," she told the crowd. But a fan's kind words gave her hope again.