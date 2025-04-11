Britney Spears Fans Go After Lizzo After Singer Rocks Britney T-Shirt in SNL Promo

Lizzo's decision to wear a Britney Spears graphic t-shirt has only brought about more backlash, following comments she made about the iconic singer earlier this month.

The singer is set to serve as the musical guest for 'Saturday Night Live' on April 12 and in a promo for the show, Lizzo can be seen sporting a vintage Spears t-shirt.

Her wearing the t-shirt comes after she said earlier this month that Spears was doing a Janet Jackson impression in terms of her career.

"Here is why I said Janet Jackson is the Queen of Pop: Britney Spears is doing a Janet impression, and she said it. Janet is her diva. There were no such things as pop divas before Janet. Janet was first ... and I'm just putting it out there.It's not because someone is better than the other. She was just first, and she is Janet. She invented this s**t," Lizzo said on the 'Sibling Rivalry' podcast.

CONCORDAM? 🚨 Em entrevista ao Sibling Rivalry Podcast, #Lizzo afirmou que #BritneySpears imitava #JanetJackson. A cantora afirmou que a própria Brit teria dito isso e ainda falou que Janet é a verdadeira rainha do pop. pic.twitter.com/h4dnZlo5iU — PAPELPOP (@papelpop) April 4, 2025

However, fans of Spears are now slamming Lizzo for her seemingly supporting Spears after her comments.

"Not Lizzo wearing a Britney shirt on SNL after the mess she started..." one person wrote on X.

Not Lizzo wearing a Britney shirt on SNL after the mess she started… pic.twitter.com/X8IfzlT97i — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) April 10, 2025

"So you want to talk shit and discredit Britney Spears and her hard work? Then when you get backlash now you want to stan? THE DISRESPECT," another added.

So you want to talk shit and discredit Britney Spears and her hard work? Then when you get backlash now you want to stan? THE DISRESPECT @lizzo pic.twitter.com/Uurk6altV6 — Aaron 🩵 (@ABeardedHero) April 11, 2025

"She should just apologize instead of trying to cause this manufactured drama," a different X user shared.

she should just apologize instead of trying to cause this manufactured drama — 𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝟑.𝟎 🫧 (@positionsmafiaa) April 10, 2025

Lizzo has not responded to the backlash. However, the star's appearance on 'SNL' comes as she begins the rollout for her upcoming album 'Love in Real Life'. So far, she has released the title track as well as the song "Still Bad." Both songs have been a commercial failure and have failed to impact the Hot 100 as of reporting.