Fat Joe Credits Ozempic for His 200-Lb. Weight Loss But Insists He's Still 'a Big Boy'

Fat Joe has revealed how he lost all that weight, and it comes down to a controversial prescription.

Opening up about how he lost 200 pounds, Fat Joe has admitted to using Ozempic on his journey to help him get to a healthy weight, and cutting carbs has helped him too.

"We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible. So we try to stay away from the bread, the pasta, the rice. That's the smartest way to eat," he told US Weekly.

However, he admitted to still partaking in eating some carbs, he just now watches how much he eats of them.

"Like this morning I ate breakfast, I had this toast. I cut the corner off, ate it and kept it moving, Normally I would've ate [sic] the whole thing. But you know, that's what we do. We cut carbs and try to be smarter," Fat Joe said.

Ozempic has also clearly made a difference.

"Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff," he joked.

While he admits to using the drug to help him loose weight, he insists that he is still a "big boy."

"My wife would kill me. She likes me being a big boy. She hallucinates like I'm still that big boy. She loves that," he shared.

In 2000, Fat Joe's close friend Big Pun died of a heart attack. At the time he weighed close to 700 pounds at the time of his passing, Revolt TV reports.

Many celebrities have been accused of using Ozempic over the last year in order to lose weight. Lizzo was previously the subject of allegations of using the drug, however, she has since denied it.

In a picture she posted to Instagram, Lizzo can be seen sighing into the camera as the text that read, "When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit."

Lizzo has also copped to eating animal meat along her weight loss journey. She was previously a "former vegan" and showed herself eating egg white cups, fruits and a cauliflower hashbrown on Instagram.

As for Fat Joe, he is set to be a part of the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, where he will host the ceremony on October 15 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.