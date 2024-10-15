Jack Harlow Fan Account Shuts Down After Getting the Ick: 'We No Longer Want to Have Sex With This Man'

Ever since his rise in 2020 following the viral single "Whats Poppin," Jack Harlow has reigned as an international heartthrob. He's been in rumored relationships with artists like Saweetie, Addison Rae and Dua Lipa, and earned high praise amongst peers.

However, some fans are not as convinced he's earned his rightful spot in our hearts.

Coming to their followers with "heavy hearts but open eyes," the @jackharlowdaily Instagram page admin shared that they would no longer be running the account following an overdue awakening: they no longer find him attractive.

The mystery identity behind the page shared that they began the account while their mental health was at an all-time low. Upon the improvement of their emotional wellness, they've been able to reclaim their sanity and move on from their crush on Harlow.

The post has gone viral with varying reactions, with comments ranging from "This is one of the best things I've ever read" to "I need this kind of mentality for some guys," to pleading for Harlow to fight back. Others took to X (formerly Twitter) to publicly agree with the sentiment.

The way no one has said Jack Harlow is attractive since lockdown ended 💀 https://t.co/5Z7TAMOice — Monica Lambeau 🫧 (@monicalambeau) October 15, 2024

But while the Grammy-nominated artist has yet to respond to the shocking turn of events, he's seemingly retained many other supporters.

random person: “jack harlow is ugly”

me knowing they are lying: pic.twitter.com/1VsSOk4pzd — 𝒌𝒆𝒏𝒚𝒂 ❦ (@nxkenyaaa) January 4, 2022

Amidst all the debate, Jack Harlow's career fortunately continues to flourish. He recently announced his fourth annual "No Place Like Home..." performance, alongside The Louisville Orchestra. This comes alongside his very first sneaker, designed with New Balance, and a new album en route.