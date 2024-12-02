Jack Harlow Sets Off Debate on Being a 'Culture Vulture' After His Covers of Elvis and Frank Sinatra

Jack Harlow perfumed some classic songs by Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra at his most recent event.

The rapper is currently on his fourth No Place Like Home Tour, which launched in 2021 and sees him perform at venues across his home state of Kentucky.

For the final performance of the 2024 iteration of the tour, he played two sold-out shows in Louisville at the Kentucky Center For The Performing Arts' Whitney Hall, alongside the Louisville Orchestra. The shows opened with a performance of "Ambitious" while they ended with a performance of "Hello Miss Johnson." In between, he performed some covers of classics.

First, he took on Sinatra's 1964 hit "Fly Me To The Moon" before performing the Presley classic "Can't Help Falling In Love."

However, his performances were not well-received by fans who have gone on to accuse Harlow of being a "culture vulture" for using rap to get famous before abandoning it.

"A culture vulture covering a song by the 'KING' of the culture vultures," declared someone else.

"This is so typical of [white] rappers, get clout and fame off rap music then transition to another genre," penned another X user.

However, some defended his song covers.

"Jack Harlow being framed as a culture vulture for covering one non rap song for his grandma at a hometown performance is actually insane ...this app never fails to make up false narratives and force them onto others," one person wrote.

Previously, Machine Gun Kelly and Post Malone were accused of being "culture vultures" as both got their start in rap music before transitioning genres. MGK pivoted into pop-punk before taking a country detour on his song "Lonely Road." Malone veered right into country music after earning multiple Diamond singles for his rap efforts.

Harlow's last album, Jackman, was classified as a rap album. Proceeds from the tour will go towards the Louisville Orchestra, as well as educational and community programs that have provided 35,000 people across Kentucky with access to free orchestral music.