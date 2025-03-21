Azealia Banks Takes Shot At Jack Harlow's 'Boring' New Doja Cat Collaboration: 'He's Such a Plain Bagel'

Azealia Banks has her sights set on Jack Harlow as the next person she has beef with.

The rapper took to her X account to shade Harlow on his new song, deeming his collaboration with Doja Cat called "Just Us" "boring."

"This is so boring. Someone please do something to Jack Harlow to make this believable lmao. Doja is ignoring him so much he's such a plain bagel. I can't believe we sh**ted on Vanilla Ice to end up with chubby white rappers who have zero sex appeal at all," she shared.

Others appeared to agree with Banks as they were also not fans of the song.

"She ain't wrong," someone commented under Banks' post.

Others shared their own posts on the song, slamming it.

"Jack Harlow keep tryna come back and all the songs floppin," another added.

"Jack Harlow song sucks but Doja still ate her verse," someone else shared.

Prior to "Just Us," Jack Harlow had been actively releasing music. In November 2024, he dropped singles such as "Tranquility," "Hello Miss Johnson" and "Set You Free." His most recent album, 'Jackman,' released in 2023, achieved significant success, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and securing his first No. 1 spot on the Top Rap Albums chart.

As for Doja Cat, this is not her first collaboration of the year. She recently teamed up with BlackPink member Lisa as well as Raye for the song "Born Again." Doja Cat also appeared at the 2025 Oscars where she performed the song "Diamonds Are Forever." Her most recent album was also released in 2023 and called 'Scarlet.'