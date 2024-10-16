Nicki Minaj Makes History as First Female Rapper to Win Album of the Year at BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards ended, focusing on Nicki Minaj's win as a standout night winner and marking an exciting new achievement.

At the ceremony, Minaj won Hip Hop Album of the Year for "Pink Friday 2," making her the first and only female rapper in BET Hip Hop Awards history to win the coveted category.

Nicki Minaj becomes the first female rapper in #BETHipHopAwards history to win ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year’. pic.twitter.com/0mhybmxRk5 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 16, 2024

In September, the "Super Bass" hitmaker's album made a comeback on three Billboard charts, driven by a major surge in direct sales leading up to its anticipated release.

At the time, Forbes reported that the sales of Minaj's latest album experienced a remarkable surge of 875% within just one week.

This comes amid Minaj clarified that she is committed to staying connected with her fans.

Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, she emphatically dismissed any notion of taking a break, asserting in her unique way that she has "ain't going no-mthfkn'-where."

Following her successful US tour, "Pink Friday 2," Minaj closed out the second leg with a memorable show at the UBS Arena in Elmont.

A tweet from a Minaj fan account gained widespread attention, claiming that the renowned rapper had revealed plans for a temporary break, sparking curiosity among fans.

When asked for the source of this news, the fan page user cited Minaj mentioning it during a Stationhead broadcast.

She further said in a tweet, "We don't announce the hiatus, Barbz. Crack is whack. We don't do that. 'Dem love chat, dem no run dem block!' Just relax & [mediating emoji] Let what will be...be *dramatic cinematic music begins*"