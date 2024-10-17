Zedd, Paris Hilton, Olly Murs, More Celebrities Pay Tribute to Liam Payne

On October 17, Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from the third floor at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Directioners have extended their thoughts on the singer's tragic death, with many having uploaded their thoughts online

Aside from fans, the unfortunate news also rocked the music industry to the core.

Earlier, Charlie Puth shared on his official Instagram account and recounted his memories with the late singer. "Liam was always kind to me," Puth remarked. "I can not believe that he is gone."

.@charlieputh shared a series of photos and videos to his Instagram story remembering Liam Payne 🙏



“Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ySoeiRlgBC — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) October 16, 2024

According to The Independent, more artists, celebrities, and acquaintances have posted.

EDM musician and producer Zedd expressed heartbreak on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying, "RIP Liam, I can't believe this is real. Absolutely heartbreaking."

RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…

absolutely heartbreaking … 💔 — Zedd (@Zedd) October 16, 2024

TV presenter Dermot O'Leary shared, "The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra."

Anne Twist, Harry Styles' mother, shared a caption on Instagram saying, "Just a boy."

Paris Hilton also posted on X, stating how upsetting Payne's passing was, while extending her condolences.

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

Other public figures also include Olly Murs, Ty Dolla Sign, Jedward, Juicy J, Flavor Flav, and author E.L. James.

Ty Dolla Sign shared his last message from Liam via Instagram story😔 pic.twitter.com/m1ag7BW6PX — L&Z updates (@updatingziam) October 17, 2024

Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear ❤️ and all the One direction Family

RIP @LiamPayne — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 16, 2024

R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) October 16, 2024

RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young 🙏🏾 — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) October 16, 2024