Zedd, Paris Hilton, Olly Murs, More Celebrities Pay Tribute to Liam Payne

On October 17, Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from the third floor at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Directioners have extended their thoughts on the singer's tragic death, with many having uploaded their thoughts online
Aside from fans, the unfortunate news also rocked the music industry to the core.
Earlier, Charlie Puth shared on his official Instagram account and recounted his memories with the late singer. "Liam was always kind to me," Puth remarked. "I can not believe that he is gone."
According to The Independent, more artists, celebrities, and acquaintances have posted.
EDM musician and producer Zedd expressed heartbreak on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying, "RIP Liam, I can't believe this is real. Absolutely heartbreaking."
TV presenter Dermot O'Leary shared, "The worst news. I remember him as a 14 year old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra."
Anne Twist, Harry Styles' mother, shared a caption on Instagram saying, "Just a boy."
Paris Hilton also posted on X, stating how upsetting Payne's passing was, while extending her condolences.
Other public figures also include Olly Murs, Ty Dolla Sign, Jedward, Juicy J, Flavor Flav, and author E.L. James.
