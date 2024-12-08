Selena Gomez Receives Apology From Eugenio Derbez For Criticizing Her Spanish-Speaking Skills

Eugenio Derbez issued a public apology to Selena Gomez after the actor criticized her Spanish-speaking skills in the Netflix musical Emilia Pérez.

On December 8, Derbez uploaded the apology on his official TikTok account, saying how he regretted his comments regarding her Spanish skills, which were made during an appearance at the Spanish podcast "Hablando de Cine."

I truly apologize for my careless comments — they are indefensible and go against everything I stand for," Derbez said. "As Latinos, we should always support one another. There's no excuse. I was wrong, and I deeply admire your career and your kind heart."

The actor also highlighted that Emilia Pérez was worthy of being celebrated and not to be "diminished" by his remarks, which the actor deemed as "thoughtless." Derbez shared that he would move on after learning a lesson from his mistake.

"While I understand if you cannot accept my apology, please know it comes from the heart," he continued. "With all my love and admiration, Eugenio Derbez."

Prior to the apology, Gomez commented in a TikTok video showing the part where Derbez and podcast host Gaby Meza had an exchange about Gomez's performance.

"I understand where you are coming from," the singer stated. "I'm sorry I did the best I could with the time I was given."

She also added that the criticized performance wouldn't take away the hard work and heart she put into the film.