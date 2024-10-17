Morgan Wallen Announces His Own Music Festival 'Sand in My Boots'

Morgan Wallen is the latest music superstar to launch their own festival.

The country singer took to social media to announce that he would be launching his Sand in My Boots festival set to take place in Alabama in May 2025.

"Morgan Wallen here to share some exciting news me and my team have been working on for a while for y'all. We're heading south to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama and I'm bringing some good friends with me. Mark your calendars for May 16 – 18, 2025 for the Sand In My Boots Fest. Stay tuned and we'll get you some more info soon!" he said in a video.

The full lineup for the event has not been revealed yet, but it is set to be unveiled in the coming weeks. It is said to be a multi-genre and will feature some of the country star's closest friends, favorite artists and musicians he has always wanted to perform with.

In a statement to Billboard, Stacy Vee, executive VP of Goldenvoice and Producer of Stagecoach, shared that creating a festival with Wallen has been a "dream come true."

"Creating a Festival with Morgan has been a dream come true ... and some of the most fun I have ever had booking a show! I can't wait for fans to come and experience one of the most eclectic and electric lineups and on-site experiences the world has ever seen," she said.

AEG Presents and Hangout Festival Producer Reeves Price also spoke about the upcoming festival.

"The opportunity to bring Morgan's world to life on the beach in Gulf Shores is something very special. The fact that it coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Hangout Festival only makes it more special. We can't wait to see everyone back on the beach in May," he added.

The upcoming Sand in My Boots festival shares the same name as one of Wallen's signature hits. The song appeared on his Dangerous: The Double Album and hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.