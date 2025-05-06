Kanye West Doubles Down on Claim That He Ended Frank Ocean's Career

Kanye West has doubled down on a claim that he "basically" ended Frank Ocean's music career.

In a video circulating on X from a livestream that West appeared on, the rapper once again took aim at Ocean after he had previously claimed that he "basically" ended Ocean's music career. West has now doubled down on his claim that his song "Moon" was the catalyst for Ocean's career to end.

"I said n***ga if you don't quit f**kin' playing right now! That is a completely new song, top f***kin' 100 song of all time and ended Frank Ocean's career. Go ahead Frank, play something better than 'Moon' right now. Didn't happen, no album," West shared.

Kanye West says that Frank Ocean’s career is over and he will never drop a new album. pic.twitter.com/o5hbGZndBy — you’re listening to blonde (@blondedhomer) May 5, 2025

In March, West had dissed Ocean and made the claim that "Moon" ended Ocean's entire career.

"No one makes music that's nowhere as near as good as [me]. When I made 'Moon,' it basically ended Frank Ocean's [career]. He ain't have a song since then! He was like, 'Sipping some wine.' I heard it and was like, 'Oh, this n**ga's never gonna be able to make another album again,'" West said in an interview with DJ Akademiks.

Kanye West just dissed Frank Ocean saying he makes his type of music better than him



“he’ll never be able to make a album again” pic.twitter.com/yxg5I4nMYf — sea✰ (@destroynectar) March 30, 2025

West and Ocean may have tension now, but they have collaborated on songs in the past. Ocean contributed to West's 2012 album 'Watch the Throne,' where Ocean was featured on "No Church in the Wild". West had even gone to bat for Ocean and his 2016 album 'Blonde' and revealed that he would boycott the Grammy Awards if it was not nominated.

Ocean has earned large amounts of critical acclaim for his albums 'Channel Orange' and 'Blonde' but has not released a full-length album since 2016. West has steadily put out albums in recent years such as 'Donda' and 'Vultures.'