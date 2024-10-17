Zayn Malik In 'Shock' After Liam Payne's Heartbreaking Sudden Death

Zayn Malik is grieving the loss of his One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne's sudden and tragic death.

A US music producer working with Malik shared that he is in "shock" at the moment and that he is being surround by loved ones as he grieves the loss of Payne.

"Zayn was told in the early hours of this morning and has been in absolute bits," the producer told the Daily Mail.

"He is in shock, and his parents have been in touch with Liam's family to offer their support and condolences. People close to Zayn don't want him to be alone at the moment, so he is surrounded by friends," the source added.

They went on to shared that it had been some time since Malik and Payne had talked "due to issues they had with one another in the past," but that the pair still "respected each other from a distance."

"They didn't hate each other but they couldn't see eye to eye on different things. But they both felt that they had been exploited in the music industry," the source concluded.

Malik has not made any public comments about Payne's passing at the time of reporting.

The pair had famously had a tense relationship at times, but there were moments of support as well.

Malik once shared that he was the closest to Payne out of his bandmates.

"I'm still probably the closest to Liam. We talk on the phone. He congratulated me on my single. Which was nice. I congratulated him on his Brit Award," Malik said via the Daily Mail.

However, their relationship was strained at times with Payne sharing that he disliked Malik for "many reasons."

In 2022, Payne shared that a member of One Direction and him got into a scuffle. Payne's ex, Maya Henry, revealed in a TikTok that it was Malik that pushed Payne up against a wall earlier this year.

Neither Malik, nor Payne confirmed this claim. More details about the incident have also not been revealed.

Together with Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, the boys formed One Direction, one of the most successful boybands of the 2010s. Over the course of their career, they scored hits like "What Makes You Beautiful," "You and I," "Night Changes" and "Best Song Ever."