HARDY Expecting First Child With His Wife Caleigh Ryan

HARDY is going to be a dad.

The country singer and his wife, Caleigh Ryan, announced that they are expecting their first bundle of joy next year. In a post to his Instagram account, HARDY shared a carousel of photos of the couple in a maternity photo shoot.

"You have been our favorite little secret to keep. Baby HARDY coming February 2025," he said.

Ryan also shared the news that the couple was expecting their first child. In a post to her Instagram Stories, she shared that it was going to be "fun" having a child for the first time.

"Thank you all so much for all of the sweet words and love you've shared with us about our little one!! I am so relieved and excited to finally have the news out there!! We are going to be parents! This is so fun!" she said.

Read more: Eminem Announces Daughter Hailie Jade Is Pregnant With Her First Child

In a separate post to her Instagram account, Ryan shared pictures from their maternity shoot.

"Half of me & half of you 🥹 I'm so excited," she said.

HARDY and Ryan dated for a few years before he popped the question in 2021. He proposed at the Lyric Theatre in Oxford, Mississippi, the same venue where the couple first met. They then wed the following year in 2022 in a wedding ceremony in Nashville.

Over the course of his career, HARDY has earned three No. 1 hits on Billboard's country Airplay chart. He reached the summit with his songs: Truck Bed," "One Beer" and "Beers on Me." More recently he was featured on Stephen Wilson Jr.'s song "Father's Son." The pair stripped back the production for an acoustic version of the track.