Will Billie Eilish Be The New Jane In Season 2 Of 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith?'

Donald Glover's Prime Video series Mr. and Mrs. Smith premiered in February 2024 and was an instant hit. Though presumed to be a one-off, its successful commercial performance has left much anticipation for its next installment, leading to its renewal earlier this year. Though Glover produced and starred in season one, which ended in a significant cliffhanger, the show may be taking the anthology route with a different storyline and characters next season.

With that, Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly seeking an actor and actress in their 20s to play the new John and Jane. According to Deadline, among those rumored to be considered for casting is two-time Oscar-winning musician Billie Eilish, who made her acting debut in Glover's previous Prime Video series, Swarm.

Eilish has openly expressed interest in continuing to explore acting as a creative pursuit. Being that her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR is set to conclude July 2025, she would have an open schedule for production next year with no musical obligations.

There is no word yet on who is being considered to play opposite Eilish, though there is potential for Glover and Maya Erskine (who played John and Jane last season) to have cameos during the second season. As Glover announced officially retiring his Childish Gambino musical persona, he too will be able to devote more creative energy to the series production.