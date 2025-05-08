Liam Payne Left $30M Fortune for Son Bear After Tragic Balcony Death Without a Will

Former One Direction star Liam Payne left behind a $30 million fortune for his son Bear, ensuring the young boy will "never want for anything" following the singer's tragic death last year.

Payne, 31, died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony during what was described as a drink-and-drug binge. Despite his sudden passing and the absence of a will, the popstar had taken steps during his life to secure his son's future.

According to newly released court documents, the singer's estate was valued at $35.7 million before debts and expenses.

As reported by Daily Mail UK, after deductions, the net total stood at $30.3 million (converted from pounds). Payne had not written a will, meaning he died intestate.

Under UK law, this means the estate passes to the closest blood relative—in this case, his eight-year-old son Bear, shared with ex-partner Cheryl Tweedy.

Cheryl has been granted power of administration over Payne's estate, and it is expected that the funds will be placed in trust for Bear until he reaches adulthood.

Liam Payne Secures Bear's Future Even After Death

A source close to the family said, "Liam made sure Bear would never want for anything. His investments were smart, and he always put his son first in everything he did."

Payne, who rose to global fame as part of One Direction, had shown a strong commitment to his family's well-being.

In 2015, he reportedly purchased a $446,000 home in the West Midlands for his parents, Geoff and Karen. He also invested in high-value properties, including a mansion in Buckinghamshire.

Entertainment reporter Katie Hind previously revealed that Payne had made strategic property investments, which have helped build the considerable wealth now left to his son.

Despite the tragic nature of his passing, Liam's family and nearest and dearest have since upheld his memory. In the months after the singer's death, they raised thousands of pounds for a children's cancer charity, very close to Liam's heart.

The departure at age 35 of the pop heartthrob has sent shockwaves throughout fans and loved ones of the pop star known not only for his success with One Direction, but also his solo career and charity work. But he's left a legacy, in both his music and the future he secured for his child.