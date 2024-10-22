Justin Bieber's Struggles on Display as Hailey Calls for Mental Health Support Amid Diddy Scandal, Liam Payne's Death

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were spotted cruising in their futuristic Cybertruck on Monday in Beverly Hills.

The 30-year-old singer sat in the passenger seat while his 27-year-old wife confidently took the driver's position.

Recently captured in images by the Daily Mail, Justin was described as looking "anguished" as he emerged following the news of Liam Payne's unexpected death and the alleged ties to a scandal involving Sean "Diddy" Combs.

October 21: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber exits a parking garage in Beverly Hills,California pic.twitter.com/TeqSTIY09n — Justin Bieber News (@jbtrackermedia) October 22, 2024

The "Peaches" singer recently posted a heartfelt message in response to the former One Direction member's tragic death last week.

On Instagram, the 30-year-old former YouTube star shared a touching fan-created video compilation showcasing the floral tributes and heartfelt messages left in honor of Liam, captioning it with the words: "Rest easy, Liam," accompanied by a symbol of a white heart.

A voiceover in the clip says, "Just remember: you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you've never met."

"You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed, to cry, to break, to feel like a part of you is gone," the clip added.

Justin Bieber reposted a tribute to Liam Payne on his instagram story 🤍 pic.twitter.com/24OHNRa5FI — bieber thinker 💭 (@justindrewfiles) October 21, 2024

Amid the current circumstances, Justin is also said to feel "terrified" about the potential revelation of nasty information regarding his previous interactions with Diddy. Allegedly, his wife has encouraged him to consider seeking assistance for his mental well-being.

Diddy appears to be checking Justin Beiber to see if he is wearing a wire in this video ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Q0U2VVxFC4 — Diana Wallace (@DianaWallace888) April 3, 2024

An insider told Radar Online, "He's obviously been very worried about this Diddy situation because it drags him into the headlines in a very lurid and upsetting way."

"The guy's barely eating, you only have to look at him to see that," the insider went on.

Meanwhile, Hailey reportedly remains devoted to her husband and their marriage. According to the source, she acts as his pillar of support and faces the intense pressure of witnessing his struggle.

While the model acknowledges her husband's fatherhood to their son, Jack, the additional burdens in his life reportedly weigh heavily on her mind. Despite his efforts to cope, Hailey allegedly fears that the current circumstances may take a toll on the pop sensation.

Hailey reportedly expressed her wish for Justin to consider therapy, as she found it to be a transformative experience in her own life.

"She figures it might be what Justin needs right now. Something has to give because the way things are going it's almost like she's got two kids at this point, Justin and baby Jack."

The Rhode founder said of her therapy journey in a 2022 interview, "It's something that I felt not sure of in the beginning."

"But the more I've grown, my relationship with my therapist, it has been such a game changer for me and it's a space where I feel really safe to be able to talk about what's going on in my mind, say things out loud and feel safe and not feel judged."