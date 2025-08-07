Justin Bieber's Baby Son Jack Blues Makes Adorable Music Video Debut in 'Yukon'

Justin and Hailey Bieber's baby boy, Jack Blues, born in August 2024, made his sweet debut in the music video for Justin's new song, "Yukon."

The black-and-white clip shows the little family enjoying a sunny boat ride, with just enough of Jack to melt hearts.

According to DailyMail, his face stays hidden, but his tiny baby teeth shine through in gentle moments of love and bonding.

In the video, Justin, 31, takes his baby along for a peaceful trip on a luxurious boat. He plants soft kisses on Jack's belly and head while lounging together.

Hailey, 28, rests against Justin's bare shoulder and carries their son into the water at a quiet cove.

Their infant son waddles nearby, and Hailey makes sure to splash playfully with him. Even though they keep Jack's face private, the tenderness of the family moments speaks volumes.

Justin Bieber's new "YUKON" music video, shot and directed by Cole Bennett, stars baby Jack Blues and Hailey Bieber 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Xhfog2bmjC — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 5, 2025

Justin and Hailey Share Intimate Moments with Baby Jack in "Yukon"

Justin shared the announcement of Jack's arrival in August 2024 with a simple yet heartfelt caption: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Now, with his appearance in the video, it feels like Jack is introducing himself in a sweet, age-appropriate way.

Fans had wondered about the couple's life after rumors about their relationship surfaced. In the "Yukon" video, Hailey proudly shows her massive diamond engagement ring—a reassuring sign amid speculation.

In her August 2025 interview with Vogue Italia, she praised Justin as an "extraordinary" father. She added that he made her feel like a "goddess" and a "superhero."

Hailey also opened up about her pregnancy being unexpected. "The pregnancy was hard for me to accept, it was a surprise and you have to deal with so many emotions," she said.

She described the journey as mentally challenging and life-changing, but ultimately rewarding. "Suddenly, your partner sees you as a goddess, a superhero," she recalled.

The music video was shot in beautiful coastal scenes in Spain and Italy, directed by Cole Bennett on 16mm film, Cosmopolitan said.

Viewers get glimpses of Hailey carrying Jack in the ocean, Justin blowing raspberries on his tiny toes, and lots of close moments of connection.