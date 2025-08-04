Justin Bieber Unwinds with Guns, Guitars, and a Studio Mic in Latest Instagram Dump

Justin Bieber shared a look at his laid-back weekend. On Sunday, he posted a series of casual photos showing him outdoors with friends.

In one of the pictures, he's crouching in a wooded area, aiming a rifle at a target.

The former YouTube sensation wore only black sweat shorts, socks, and white slippers, he kept it relaxed. Bieber also sported clear shades and protective earmuffs, showing off his tattoos as he went shirtless during the outing.

Other photos showed Bieber sitting in a foldable chair and riding in the back of a van while producer Carter Lang drove.

The van was filled with other friends. In one image, he wore a sweatshirt that read "It's not clocking to you."

Quiet Posts Follow a Cryptic Message

The uploads came one day after Bieber posted a black-and-white selfie with a short caption, "Broke another olive branch." He did not offer an explanation. Last month, he posted screenshots from a tense text exchange that hinted at a falling out with someone close.

In February, a representative told TMZ that Bieber had gone through a personal reset over the past year. "He ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him," the rep said.

Earlier this week, Bieber posted a more reflective message, "Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning. I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me."

Studio Vibes and Speculation

Mixed in with the outdoors content were a few shots of Bieber inside a studio.

One photo showed him at a microphone, another with a guitar in his hands while wearing a gray sweatshirt.

The Canadian singer recently released "SWAG," his seventh studio album. The July 11 drop includes songs about fame, marriage and fatherhood. Some tracks feature comedian Druski in mock therapy session-style interludes.

Since the release, rumors have spread that Bieber might go to Australia for a tour. No official tour dates have been announced. Frontier Touring has stated there is no information on any confirmed performances.

Bieber and his wife Hailey had their first child last year. Their son, Jack Blues, turns one this month. Although the couple have kept most details private, the singer's music has recently included references to his growing family.