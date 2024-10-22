Eminem to Campaign for Kamala Harris In Detroit After Trump Dissed His Hometown

Eminem is the latest celebrity to get in on the political game, and he has chosen his side.

The "Without Me" rapper is officially hitting the campaign trail for Kamala Harris in a key battleground state of Michigan, according to a new report.

The Independent reveals that Eminem is set to introduce former President Barack Obama at a presidential campaign rally in the rapper's hometown of Detroit on October 22. They go on to report that Eminem will not perform at the rally, he will only introduce Obama.

Eminem has not commented on the report.

The news of his support for Harris comes after he has long been critical of Republican nominee Donald Trump. He previously released the anti-Trump track called "Campaign Speech" in 2016.

"Run the faucet, I'ma dunk / A bunch of Trump supporters underwater / Snuck up on 'em in / Ray-Bans in a gray van with a spray tan / It's a wrap, like an ACE bandage / Don't-give-a-f--k persona, to my last DNA strand," he raps across the track.

This was not the first time that Eminem took hits at Trump. In an interview with Shade 45 SiruisXM in 2017, the rapper said he can't stand that "motherf---er."

"I was kinda waiting for him to say something, and for some reason, he didn't say anything. I can't stand that motherf***er," The Independent reports.

Eminem also led his audience at Reading Festival in the UK in a chant of "f--- Trump" during his headline performance, telling them: "He's got our country f---ed up in America."

The legendary rapper may not have taken too kindly to Trump's recent remarks about the city of Detroit when Trump made a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

"The whole country is going to be like, you want to know the truth? It'll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president. You're going to have a mess on your hands," Trump said via The Independent.

"We're not going to let her do that to this country. We're not gonna let it happen," he added.

Trump went on to claim that the car industry in Detroit is "going out of business" and that was "once a great city."