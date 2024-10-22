Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry Spark Breakup Rumors After He's Spotted on Raya

Zach Bryan may be back on the market once again.

New pictures of the country star have emerged where he allegedly created a profile on the dating app Raya. The app is a private, membership-based dating app and social network that's marketed towards celebrities and influencers, but also open to non-celebrities.

A post under the subreddit of r/zachbryan shows that the singer allegedly deleted his Instagram after being caught on the dating app, though it is unclear if the pictures of him on the dating app are real at this time.

What is clear, is that his Instagram is back up and running as of October 22 with the latest post about his sit down with Bruce Springsteen for Rolling Stone.

This is not the first time that Bryan and his girlfriend, Brianna Chickenfry -- whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia --have sparked breakup rumors. LaPaglia addressed the rumors that the couple broke up after Bryan posted a diss towards Taylor Swift on his X account, which caused intense backlash from Swifties and led him to delete his X account for a bit.

Speaking to Barstool Sports for their BFFs podcast, LaPaglia shared that it was a rough week for the couple.

"That was a really bad week for me. I deleted all of my social media," she said.

"I don't want to speak for Zach, but he kind of spoke for himself on Instagram. He's just going through a lot of personal s--- and I feel like I'm taking the brunt of all of it," LaPaglia added.

She shared that she was also getting a lot of backlash from the incident.

"It was a bad week where we... I mean, it's crazy. We don't post each other for a week and it took the internet by storm. He's going through a lot of personal stuff and I went home and just separated [myself]," LaPaglia revealed.

It is unclear if they officially called it quits during this time, but she assured people that they were in a better place at the time of the interview.

"We're together now and everything's OK," she concluded.

The feud between Swift and Bryan gained national news attention and commentator Megyn Kelly gave her two cents on the situation where she said that Bryan "was very dumb" for apologizing to Swift.