5 Seconds of Summer's Ashton Irwin Says He's 'Super Confused' By Liam Payne's Death

Ashton Irwin of the rock band 5 Seconds of Summer has reflected on the loss of Liam Payne.

In a post to his X account, Irwin called Payne "kind" before noting that he is "confused" by his passing and labeled his death as "a massive loss for many."

"Been thinking on my times with Liam and how kind he was to me, wether backstage, passing by at an airport, he always made the time, I feel super confused by his passing and I'm finding it so hard to sum up the way it feels, such a massive loss for many," he said in his post.

This is not the first time that the members of 5SOS have spoken out in the wake of Payne's death. They previously shared a joint statement to their Instagram Stories on October 18.

"We love you, Liam, and we will never forget the influence you had on our lives. You truly believed in us for that we are forever grateful. We don't know if we thanked you enough," the post said via People.

"You were always so kind to us. It was an honor to begin our journey with you, we will never forget your presence in our lives. There was such a bright light in you, we always saw that. We are so devastated the world put that light out," it continued.

"We hope you'll always be singing up there. With all of our love," they concluded.

5 Seconds of Summer became a huge success worldwide after they toured with One Direction as part of One Direction's Take Me Home Tour in 2013. Member Louis Tomlinson discovered them on YouTube.

5SOS went on to open for One Direction one more time when they appeared as part of the Where We Are Tour in 2014.

People reports that Payne and Tomlinson were business associates with 5SOS, but went on to resign from the band's production company in 2015.

Payne was announced as deceased on October 16 after he had fallen from a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.