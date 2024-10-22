Liam Payne's Sobriety Allegedly Sabotaged by Drug Dealers in Buenos Aires

After Liam Payne's death, a friend spoke out and claimed that he had been sober in the months leading up to the tragedy, but had faced pressure from shady drug dealers.

It later came to light that Payne had consumed a mix of substances before his passing, including crack cocaine, benzodiazepines, and a recreational drug commonly known as "pink cocaine," which typically contains a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA.

The close friend told the Daily Mail, "Liam had been clean for weeks. He had been to rehab more than once. He had had treatment in the UK and in California."

They further claimed that the "Strip That Down" singer mentioned that he had recently started consulting with a different mental health professional in Florida and was optimistic about his progress toward healing.

The friend also elaborated on Payne's trip to Argentina to extend his American visa.

"He had to undergo medical examination because of his history with alcohol and drugs. The results of the tests were good. Liam was 100% sober."

Upon his arrival at the hotel, they claimed that an individual had "introduced him to drugs."

According to his acquaintance, "Liam had tried really hard to get clean, then they preyed on him. These people only care about money. They didn't care about his health."

Merco Press, a South American news outlet, reported the investigation into Payne's death is underway.

Speculation surrounds the possible involvement of "VIP drug dealers" in the circumstances leading to his death. Allegations have also surfaced suggesting that hotel staff where he was staying in are being investigated for potentially supplying drugs to the artist before his death.

It was also reported that the cleaner and another employee at the hotel were accused of hiding illegal substances inside a Dove soap container. Law enforcement later uncovered remnants of white powder, crystals, pills, and other drug-related materials in Payne's accommodation.

Investigators are also inquiring why a taxi reservation was made under the singer's name for a journey to a disadvantaged area 15 miles away.

Reportedly, the provided address within the town of Lomas de Zamora corresponds to an individual believed to have connections to the distribution of the drugs.

Another source told the Daily Mail that were two guys at the hotel that were giving Payne drugs.

"They sent taxis out to collect packages for him. One of the guys was working in the cleaning department. After Liam died, they noticed one taxi was sent to the cleaner's home address."

"The hotel manager asked him why the taxi had gone to his home and when he couldn't give an explanation he was fired."

"The cleaner and another member of staff have been interviewed by the police."

They added, "Liam was doing everything to stay clean but as soon as he got to the hotel these people were offering him alcohol and drugs."

The former One Direction star died last week at just 31 years old when he plunged from the three-story balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.