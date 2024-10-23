Is Taylor Swift's Jewelry a Secret Message to Travis Kelce? Fans Are Dying to Know

Taylor Swift wowed her fans at the concert in Miami on Friday night (Oct 18), sporting some serious bling as well - which fans interpret as a cute nod to her man, NFL star Travis Kelce.

During her concert at Hard Rock Stadium for the Eras Tour, the singer wore her initial necklace (a lowercase t) on Oct. 18, and later, she sported earrings with the letter "T." Although she and Kelce share a similar first letter, many fans took it as a dig into their relationship.

Social media users also chimed in excitement over this move, with one calling it "the definition of true love."

This was not the first time Swift had worn T jewelry. Previously, she has worn a TNT bracelet for her The Eras Tour and a ring with the number 87 (Kelce's jersey).

Swift's gestures during her performance also didn't go unnoticed by fans, despite Kelce missing that concert on Oct. 20 due to an away game.

Swift altered her lyrics for a version that gave special recognition to Kelce earlier this month, stating, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs suiting up and heading straight home to me."

Earlier in the day, Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to remain undefeated on the season.

KARMA IS THE GUY ON THE CHIEFS #MiamiTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/GPm1E0mveG — emma (taylor's version) (@shookswiftie) October 21, 2024

Since last summer, Swift has been romantically linked with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce.

In a recent segment of his podcast, New Heights, he gave insight into their relationship, such as visiting new restaurants together.

He opened up about liking different types of food, including the different Indigenous contributions Swift has exposed him to.

The duo has recently been seen at various local haunts, including The Corner Store and Torrisi.