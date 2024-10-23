Chayanne in 'The Eras Tour?' Everything About Taylor Swift's Dancer That Latino Swifties Call the Puerto Rican Idol's Double.

In Spanish

Jan Ravnik is a name that has gained attention during Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour.'

At 29, this talented Slovenian dancer has not only impressed with his skills on stage but, according to Hispanic Swifties, also with his striking resemblance to the iconic Chayanne.

Since the tour began in March 2023, Ravnik has captured the hearts of fans, especially within the Latino community. Due to his charm, looks, and dance style, they have nicknamed him "Taylor's Chayanne."

A Rising Star

Jan was born and raised in Slovenia, where he began dancing at an early age. His passion for dance led him to participate in competitions, earning him the title of 'Best Dancer in Slovenia' and the gold medal as Best Trainer/Choreographer from the Slovenian Olympic Committee.

Before moving to the U.S., Ravnik performed in televised competition shows in his home country, such as "Slovenia's Got Talent" and "The X Factor," where he first started to gain recognition.

Once in the U.S., Jan quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. He has worked with renowned artists like Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, Bruno Mars, and Khalid, showcasing his versatility and talent. His ability to adapt to different dance styles and his energy on stage has been key to his success.

Chayanne (Taylor's Version)

Since joining 'The Eras Tour,' Jan has become a fan favorite, with many of his performances going viral. His dancing has impressed audiences, and his charisma has won them over.

Jan has expressed his love for the Latino audience, sending special messages to fans and appreciating the energy they bring to the shows.

In addition to dancing, Jan is active on social media, sharing moments from his personal and professional life, including workouts and rehearsals. This has helped him build a strong following, with over half a million fans on Instagram.

It was during 'The Eras Tour' stops in Latin America that fans began to notice his resemblance to Puerto Rican pop icon Chayanne.

Comments on videos like this are plentiful: "He's Chayanne, but Swiftie!" "Chayanne approved by Taylor" and "A new version of my Chayanne" are just some of the messages that showcase the buzz around this young choreographer and the timeless appeal of the Puerto Rican superstar.

If you want to know more about Jan Ravnik, head to his Instagram, where he has more than 700,000 followers. He delights fans with amazing choreography, personal photos, and behind-the-scenes moments from his work with Taylor!