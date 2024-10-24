Is Lil Uzi Vert's 'Eternal Atake 2' Coming Soon? Here Are All The Hints That Got Fans Buzzing

Lil Uzi Vert has teased the arrival of his next project, Eternal Atake 2, much to fans' anticipation.

This morning, the Philadelphia native tweeted a link to his latest track called "Uzi The Earthling (TV Show Theme)," sparking even more questions about what this means for the album's rollout.

The 29-second tune was released on October 23 and has a nostalgic vibe that resembles something from a cookie-cutter sitcom opening in the '50s or '60s.

A lighthearted tune features lyrics sung by a woman saying, "Here's the story of a guy named Uzi/Who's known for his diamonds and his style/ The the streets to the stage, boy is busy/Making music that'll make you smile/Lil Uzi Vert he's the one to see/Bringing joy to you and me."

"THE BEGINING OF THE ERA🛸🤍" pic.twitter.com/Wn7D9HOyJC — RapTV (@Rap) October 24, 2024

After the release of Uzi's new single earlier today, fans quickly pointed out that the cover art includes an "E," an "A," and a 2, playing into speculation over the follow-up to Uzi's acclaimed 2020 album Eternal Atake.

Fans have also noticed that all of Uzi's album covers have reportedly changed to the Eternal Atake logo on Apple Music. XXL Mag also stated that the album rollout appears to be officially in motion, even has thousands of fans on standby.

This speculation comes after the artist has been relatively quiet since recently reactivating his Twitter account.

LIL UZI VERT BACK ON TWITTER ITS TIME pic.twitter.com/hZsPX04Qkw — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) October 24, 2024

Other social media users shared their excitement, with one fan tweeting, "Lil Uzi Vert done changed they whole Apple Music for Eternal Atake 2 — now that's a rollout."

Lil Uzi Vert changed their entire Apple Music for the Eternal Atake 2 release what a rollout 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Um8DT8jhVG — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) October 23, 2024

Alongside his new single, various reports have stated that Eternal Atake 2 is to be released within months — no firm dates yet, however.

Lil Uzi Vert returned after a brief hiatus from social media before breaking Billboard 200 history in 2023 with his last album, Pink Tape, being the first rap album to reach No.1. He also teased a mixtape called Barter 16 but then gave up on that project following a slew of leaks.

Meanwhile, Uzi has also been hinting at a potential final project called Luv Is Rage 3.