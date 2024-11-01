Lil Uzi Vert's Controversial 'Eternal Atake 2' Divides the Internet: 'I Want My 43 Minutes Back'

Lil Uzi Vert has not gained many fans with the release of their latest album, Eternal Atake 2.

The Philadelphia rapper announced the release of their long-awaited record just one week prior on Oct. 24 when they shared a mysterious teaser trailer to promote the album.

"On March 6, 2020, Lil Uzi Vert mysteriously vanished," the screen reads. "While it was never confirmed what happened that day, the faithful believed it to be the fulfillment of a long-awaited prophecy... Eternal Atake."

The promotion of their new album once again leans into aspects of Heaven's Gate's underlying beliefs of ufology and prophecy fulfillment, with the album trailer featuring the rapper being transported via UFO to another dimension.

While the album was poised to set up a major return for the rap superstar, fans have since turned on the project, sharing their disappointment about it on social media.

"Lil uzi vert I want my 43 minutes BACK," one X user posted.

Lil uzi vert I want my 43 minutes BACK pic.twitter.com/AotDLQbCOh — 7ahmir 🪼 (@5ahmir) November 1, 2024

"Just listened to Eternal Atake 2 just to find out Lil Uzi Vert is washed," said another.

Just listened to Eternal Atake 2 just to find out Lil Uzi Vert is washed 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ZoWKGqUA4j — 𝕵🌟 (@JCF255) November 1, 2024

"Lil Uzi Vert when it comes to disappointing his listeners after EA 1," one X user shared alongside a GIF of a basketball layer dunking a ball.

Lil Uzi Vert when it comes to disappointing his listeners after EA 1 pic.twitter.com/wPbjt3BiRz — Bruce W (@arkhamghost69) November 1, 2024

"Lil Uzi Vert delete it," one other person simply captioned their post.

Lil Uzi Vert delete it pic.twitter.com/xvuToUsSmi — Nobu (@nob_u_) November 1, 2024

"That was lil uzi vert worst album," chimed in another.

that was lil uzi vert worst album pic.twitter.com/MT6pPpCFUu — Post Daily Fights (@postdailyfight) November 1, 2024

"How I'm feeling about this new Lil Uzi Vert album right now..." said another with a GIF of the volume being lowered.

How I'm feeling about this new Lil Uzi Vert album right now...#EternalAtake2 pic.twitter.com/PmQHEyPCm3 — Uchay (@uchayva) November 1, 2024

The original Eternal Atake was releasing to streaming services in March 2020 right before the world was plunged into the COVID-19 pandemic. It sold 288,000 total album units in the first week and ranked as the fourth-biggest rap album of the year by Billboard.