French Montana Parties with Princess Sheikha Mahra, Famous for Divorcing Her Husband on Instagram

French Montana is in Dubai and hanging out with royalty.

In a series of pictures posted to her Highness Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Instagram account she showed off her time with the rapper.

In one picture they can be seen posing with a camel before another picture from the same carousel shows them riding a camel. A friend of her Highness is also in the pictures. In the last video posted to the series, French can be seen walking with a camel and guiding it to where it needs to go.

In another series of pictures and videos posted to her Instagram, French can be seen in a nearly see-through blue outfit as he poses with Maktoum outside of a restaurant. There are also several candids of them inside of the restaurant where they goofed around and appeared to have a good time.

Maktoum is famous for announcing her divorce on Instagram from her husband Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.

"Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I Divorce you. Take Care. Your Ex-Wife," she posted to the social media site.

Her post seems to reference the Islamic practice of "triple talaq," which has been outlawed in multiple countries including India, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, TIME reports. It typically allowed a man to divorce his wife by saying or writing the word talaq—Arabic for "divorce"—three times.

Her former husband has not commented on the matter as of now. However, they were wed in April 2023 and they welcomed a child together five months after their wedding ceremony.

She has since removed all pictures of her former husband from her Instagram page.