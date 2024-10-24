DaBaby Says It's 'Good to See Megan Thee Stallion Rise' Despite Previously Claiming They Slept Together

DaBaby is seemingly leaving all the beef behind him. In a recent appearance on Drink Champs, the Charlotte-based rapper was asked whether or not he'd prefer to collaborate with GloRilla or Megan Thee Stallion. His response proved he's moved on from their previous tension, speaking highly of the Texan star.

"Matter fact, imma do both. Shoutout to Meg and Glo. I got love for Megan man. Me and Meg did some dope sh—t together and it's good to see her rise amongst the obstacles," he says, referring to her public court battle with rapper Tory Lanez.

Da Baby continued, "I'm manifesting a song with Glo, Meg and Baby together. I think that's the way me and Meg should pop back out because I feel like ain't none of these n-ggas, and no disrespect to who y'all making music with, can really embody that. You gotta come get that sh_t from Baby."

While the rapper has yet to collaborate with Glo, he and Megan previously worked together on her 2020 track "Cry Baby." However, the two had a public falling out after he claimed he slept with her on her 2022 song "Boogeyman."

"You play with me that s–t was childish/ The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f–kin on Megan Thee Stallion/ Waited to say that s–t on my next album/ Hit it the day before too/ But I kept it player," he rapped on. "I ain't say nothing 'bout it/ Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die 'bout the b***h like a coward." In the verse, he references Megan's then-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

Though Megan never directly addressed the claims, she seemingly acknowledged it by reclaiming her right to do what she wanted with her body onstage during iHeartRadio Festival, saying, "I don't know about y'all, but I love my body. I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. Cause' it's who?" she asked the crowd before answering, "My body...oh okay."

The collaboration will more than likely not happen, with many of Megan's fans quickly coming to her defense.

DaBaby needs to let it go! Sir you started pillow talking, called her ugly, spoke on her name wildly , you then went and worked with the person who harmed her and said it’s just money and now you want to work with her again??? Nah she ain’t going for it ! pic.twitter.com/YSRPJnSI3e — ✨✨Uniquely That Girl✨✨ (@UniquelyTheOne_) October 24, 2024

Da baby missing making music with Megan Thee Stallion but not apologizing for how he played with the Tory Lanez thing is what I mean when I say ppl are allergic to apologizing. — Love of your life 🫶🏼 (@JordynAnese) October 24, 2024

Dababy is so obsessed with Megan. She not coming back boo. You burned that bridge. pic.twitter.com/xmcbE2lUSt — Iris (@GaiaTheeGodess) October 23, 2024