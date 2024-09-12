Watch Megan Thee Stallion Freak Out As Snake Slithers Around Her Body While Hosting VMAs

Megan Thee Stallion had a terrifying moment while fulfilling her hosting duties at the MTV Video Music Awards.

On Wednesday, the "Mamushi" hitmaker recreated Britney Spears' iconic snake dance look from her "I'm A Slave 4 U" number at the 2001 VMAs with a live Burmese python while hosting the 2024 iteration of the awards show at UBS Arena.

In a video shared by @PopCulture2000s on X, formerly Twitter, Megan — real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete — is seen standing in front of the audience as Spears' hit song plays. However, instead of enjoying the moment and grooving to the music, the Texas native finds herself in an awkward situation when the snake starts slithering around her body.

At the start of the clip, Pete opens her mouth wide and says, "OK," a couple of times before telling the production team to "stop the music" as panic begins to show on her face. A man in a black shirt then helps Pete deal with the situation by grabbing the reptile and removing it from her body.

Megan frantically screams, "Oh my god," the moment she is freed from the snake, but she lets out a few laughs shortly after, as seen in the clip. The crowd then erupts in cheers and claps for the host of the evening.

"I tried to hold it down for Britney," the "Savage" rapper finally says in the video before returning to her hosting duties and introducing Paris Hilton as the next presenter of the show.

The clip showing Pete panicking over the snake received mixed reactions online. Some were not pleased with the stunt she tried to pull, while others praised Megan for trying.

"This was uncomfortable to watch," one wrote.

"This is why Britney is a true professional performer," another commented.

"Did nobody tell Meg those snakes are gentle? Love the effort tho," someone else added.

"No please no... that was bad," a fourth user opined.

Despite the setback, Megan has two more reasons to celebrate aside from successfully hosting the 2024 MTV VMAs, as she won Best Art Direction for "BOA" and Best Trending Video for her collaboration with Yuki Chiba during the awarding ceremony.

