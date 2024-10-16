Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Tory Lanez Trauma in 'In Her Words' Documentary Trailer: Watch

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to release her documentary called In Her Words, and she is baring her soul in the trailer for the release.

The trailer was released on October 16 and peels back the layers of Megan Thee Stallion and allows fans to get a peek behind the curtain at who Megan, real name Megan Pete, actually is.

The documentary will feature Megan's rise to fame as well as giving an inside look at the superstar and journey with grief after she lost her mother in 2019. Additionally, the documentary will show how Megan navigated the backlash and trauma she experienced after Tory Lanez shot her in the foot in 2020.

"I want people to understand how this is affecting me," Megan said while in tears in the trailer.

"I want people to see how I feel," she added.

Megan also shared that social media has played a role in her mental health.

"I was definitely getting a little too engulfed in social media,"she says in the clip.

Lanez was previously convicted of on three felony counts for shooting the rapper in the feet during a drunken dispute. He has since been sentenced to 10 years for the shooting, Billboard reports.

Outside of her grief and trauma, the movie is set to feature Megan during grueling rehearsals, late-night studio sessions, as well as her journey to get her college degree.

In Her Words is set to hit Prime Video on October 31.

Nneka Onuorah, the director of the documentary, spoke about the movie.

"I feel so honored to work with Amazon MGM Studios, Roc Nation and TIME Studios to share Megan's story. Her raw and beautiful spirit really shines through in the film. She is a champion for all women who deserve their truth to be heard," Onuorah said via Billboard.