The Next BLACKPINK? Here's Why Expectations Are High for The Black Label's First Girl Group MEOVV

The K-pop industry is currently abuzz with anticipation surrounding the debut of MEOVV, the first girl group to emerge from The Black Label, led by renowned producer and hitmaker Teddy. With expectations soaring, many are wondering whether MEOVV has the potential to redefine the K-pop scene.

MEOVV's debut has sparked widespread interest, largely due to their association with Teddy, who previously played a pivotal role in shaping YG Entertainment's iconic girl groups 2NE1 and BLACKPINK during his tenure at the famous K-pop company.

Now, with his own label, Teddy is set to introduce MEOVV as a force to be reckoned with in the highly competitive K-pop industry, according to The Korea Times.

MEOVV's five members—Ella, Gawon, Sooin, Anna, and Narin—have already captivated fans, with each member bringing a unique flair to the soon-to-debut girl group.

Ella, the first member revealed, has particularly garnered attention due to her resemblance to BLACKPINK's Jennie and her impressive social media following. She boasts over 4 million Instagram followers even before her official debut. Her connections with BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé further heightened the excitement for her group's debut.

Even before Ella's official introduction as the first member of MEOVV, there was already a lot of buzz last year surrounding the upcoming girl group due to rumors claiming that aside from Ella, famous choreographer Bailey Sok was also part of the lineup. The eldest daughter of Shinsegae President Chung Yoo-kyung, Annie Moon, also made headlines after rumors claimed she was in the group, according to KBIZoom.

Such speculations have positioned MEOVV as one of the most talked-about pre-debut groups in recent memory.

As MEOVV's debut approaches, The Black Label has been steadily building the group's identity. With a concept centered around the theme of five cats, MEOVV is carving out a niche in the market, reflecting the creative and bold musical direction Teddy is known for.

Many are eager to see whether MEOVV will embrace the edgy, girl-crush concepts that have defined Teddy's previous successes with BLACKPINK and 2NE1.

In an industry where first impressions can make or break a group's future, the pressure is on for MEOVV to deliver. However, The Black Label has expressed confidence in MEOVV's ability to lead a new wave in the K-pop scene, with plans to showcase trendy music and content that resonates with both domestic and international audiences, per The Korea Times.

The K-pop landscape is currently in a state of flux, with changing trends and a shifting focus away from easy-listening music. MEOVV's debut could mark a significant turning point, potentially setting new trends and redefining the girl group market.

Neither The Black Label nor Teddy has announced the exact debut date of MEOVV, but it's already confirmed that the group will officially launch this September.