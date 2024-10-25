Kate Bush Hints at New Album Plans 2 Years After 'Stranger Things' Hit Revival

Kate Bush is ready to make a big comeback 13 years after her release of "50 Words for Snow."

Bush confessed during a recent conversation with BBC's "Today, "I'm really eager to start working on a new album."

"I've got lots of ideas. I'm really looking forward to getting back into that creative space. It's been a long time," she added.

Though a new album may be on the horizon, the decorated singer admitted she's not ready to hit the stage just yet.

Her classic song "Running Up That Hill" experienced a resurgence in 2022 after being featured in the fourth season of "Stranger Things." Its central theme revolves around the concept of negotiating with a higher power to exchange existence with someone else.

During its time of release in the 80s, it peaked at number 9 on the UK chart and eventually reached number 3. The song also gained popularity in the US, making its way into the top 30.

News of a possible album coming comes after her short film release to generate support for children impacted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Today, on her website, the four-minute animation titled "Little Shrew" made its debut.

The singer said of the project, "I started working on it a couple of years ago, it was not long after the Ukrainian war broke out, and I think it was such a shock for all of us."

"It's been such a long period of peace we'd all been living through. And I just felt I wanted to make a little animation that would feature, originally, a little girl. It was really the idea of children caught up in war. I wanted to draw attention to how horrific it is for children."