Halsey Channels Cher, Dolly Parton, and More Icons Ahead of New Album 'The Great Impersonator'

Halsey is channeling many of her music inspirations for her new album, The Great Impersonator.

Taking to her social media accounts, Halsey has shown off her musical transformations into many of her idols. In a post to her Instagram account, she shared that Dolly Parton is one of the musical inspirations for the album and that she inspired the track "Hometown."

"THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #1: the queen DOLLY PARTON !!!!!! TRACK 9: HOMETOWN," she captioned the post.

The following day, Halsey channeled music icon PJ Harvey. The singer is said to have inspired the track "Dog Years," which serves as the third track on The Great Impersonator.

Read more: Halsey Fans Concerned After Singer Was Almost Hit by a Truck

"THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #2: PJ HARVEY TRACK 3: Dog Years. One of my absolute favorite songs on the album, inspired by one of the most influential artists of my lifetime," Halsey captioned the post.

Halsey quickly followed that up by impersonating "Running Up That Hill" songstress Kate Bush who inspired her most recent single "I Never Loved You."

"THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #3: KATE BUSH TRACK 10: I NEVER LOVED YOU. This song cuts deep. And it's coming out tomorrow October 10th at 9am PST / 12pm EST," she captioned the post.

For her most recent imprecation, Halsey took on Cher who inspired her track "Letter to God."

"THE GREAT IMPERSONATOR #4: CHER TRACK 4: LETTER TO GOD (1974). Undisputed Queen. One of my favorite Cher songs, Dark Lady, was a number 1 hit in 1974. Still number 1 in my heart today," she shared.

The Great Impersonator was announced earlier this year. It will be Halsey's fifth album and comes out on October 25.

"I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I've waited an eternity for you to have it. I'll wait a bit longer. I've waited a decade, already," she said in the announcement of the album.

Halsey previously detailed her health troubles over the last couple of years. Last month, she shared a video of herself from the hospital where she shared that she suffered a seizure.

Additionally, on the SheMD podcast from August 6, Halsey talked about her battle with the autoimmune condition, lupus.

"I have lupus and sometimes with Lupus there's other complications. I announced a couple years ago that I had Sjogren Syndrome which is really often comorbid—meaning going alongside of—Lupus. Because Lupus is an autoimmune condition, sometimes it can suppress your immune system to the point that you develop a T cell disorder," she said.

Halsey went on to say that the condition has caused her to lose a lot of weight.

However, she shared in an Instagram post that she is feeling better and is "more grateful than ever to have music to turn to."

Halsey has previously released the song "Ego" and "Lucky" form the project. The latter samples Britney Spears' iconic hit from the early '00s.