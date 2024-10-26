Jamie Foxx Keeps Diddy 'Poisoning' Theory Alive with Cryptic Response

Jamie Foxx skillfully avoided addressing the rumor circulating online when asked about a possible link between his unexpected hospitalization and "poisoning" in 2023 and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Following a period of uncertainty in April 2023 that led him to be hospitalized and in a coma for nearly three weeks, Foxx is now slowly resuming his professional activities.

On a Friday morning in Los Angeles, he was spotted refueling his stylish baby-blue Mercedes G-Wagon.

When questioned by the Daily Mail about the rumors, Foxx cryptically responded with a simple "God bless you," evading the topic with a smile.

During the tapings of the 56-year-old Oscar winner's Netflix special "What Had Happened Was," three individuals present as eyewitnesses on Thursday shared with Page Six that he dived into allegations regarding Diddy's involvement in his recent medical crisis.

In the accounts provided by two individuals, it is alleged that Foxx implicated Diddy in the events that transpired, suggesting that he was the individual who alerted the FBI about the disgraced music executives.

But an insider told the Daily Mail that Diddy was not involved in the incident that led to Foxx being hospitalized.

The intention behind the comments remains ambiguous, as the outlet stated, leaving uncertainty about whether they were meant humorously or how they were perceived by those present.

In another revelation, videographer Choke No Joke shared that he was present at two of the three Foxx shows in Atlanta early this month.

During the tapings, Choke alleged that Foxx had pointed the finger at Diddy for his hospitalization and revealed that Fox was the one who alerted the FBI about Diddy.

When asked whether the remarks were humorously intended, Choke responded, "I don't think he was joking."

"Y'all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, 'cause to me — I'm a new comedian, right?" He added. "I know when somebody's setting up a punchline, and I know when you're serious."

In a recent on-camera interview with Cam Capone News, Big Homie .CC, a well-known celebrity security guard, made some serious allegations.

"I know [Diddy] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it," he said. "Jamie Foxx reported this man to the FBI because of this."

Upon being contacted by Page Six, Big Homie claimed that his insights stemmed from witnessing Foxx share his anecdotes during two of his stand-up comedy performances, which Big Homie disclosed he had attended.

In contrast, Dennis LA White, another participant, shared with Page Six that he was present at the two tapings of the program, noting some discrepancies in his memories.

White revealed that Foxx had mentioned, "People are always questioning me about Diddy's involvement. But let me clarify, he had nothing to do with it. If he did, I wouldn't be here today."

He further recalled that Foxx didn't bring up the FBI or law enforcement during their discussions, but he did remember the actor spending a significant amount of time on set talking about the "I Need A Girl" rapper and even cracking jokes about "baby oil."