Adele Turns Emotional Upon Embracing Celine Dion in Las Vegas Show

Adele became a hot topic online among fans due to her interaction with Céline Dion.

On October 27, various highlights from Adele's Las Vegas show were shared on social media. One of which was Adele's emotional moment when the singer interrupted her performance to share a hug with Dion.

According to clips uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, Adele was seen walking across the venue while performing "When We Were Young." However, the singer spotted Dion and immediately reached out to her for an embrace.

When the two hugged each other, the audience applauded while Adele continued to interact with Dion. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer was seen endearingly kissing Adele's hand, which added to the moment's heartfelt atmosphere.

After their interaction, Dion was spotted wiping her tears. Even though Adele continued her stroll, she was still overwhelmed with emotions, leading her to lean on her audience for the song's continuation. She requested, "Can you sing it for me?"

Adele managed to stay on track with her performance before making a lovely shoutout to Dion, "Give it up to Miss Céline Dion!" The loud cheers were amplified when Dion stood up and greeted everyone.

During the event, Adele referred to Dion as "one of her favorite people of all time."

According to CNN, Adele also highlighted the significance of her shared residency with Dion at The Coliseum at Ceasar's Palace. Dion also performed her first-ever concert residency "A New Day..." at the same venue.