Halloween Music Playlist For Kids: Best Songs for the Spooky Fest

For kids, Halloween is about fun, frights, and festivities! The Halloween season is one of those holidays where the halfway to how you enjoy it (other than at your own sweet space in the house) is cooking a playlist with bouncy tauntings.

Here's a well-curated playlist of not just monster and ghost songs but danceable tunes to keep the kids occupied during this time.

Check out these kid-friendly Halloween songs that will get your celebration rocking!

'Monster Mash' - Bobby 'Boris' Pickett

This novelty song is about a dance party of monsters and was released in 1962.

The song has been connected to Halloween because of its popular catchy chorus and humorous lyrics.

'Ghostbusters' - Ray Parker Jr

This is the theme song for Ghostbusters, a 1984 movie. The lively rhythm and catchy hook ("Who are you gonna call? Ghostbusters!") — and if that wasn't enough already to make it a Halloween favorite.

'Thriller' - Michael Jackson

"Thriller," released in 1982, is world-renowned for its haunting music video with zombies and choreography.

With spooky sound effects and a spoken word introduction by Vincent Price, the song is great for Halloween.

'Purple People Eater' - Sheb Wooley

An oddball tune dating back to 1958 about a peculiar animal who wants to be in a rock 'n' roll band.

The fun lyrics and catchy tune make it a kid's favorite!

The Addams Family Theme

The Addams Family theme song with its infamous finger snaps and creepy, kooky lyrics from the TV show. It's an easy-going song, and kids like to sing, too!

'This Is Halloween' - The Nightmare Before Christmas

It gives us insight into the beings of Halloween Town and prepares us for this film's spooky, festive tone.

'Somebody's Watching Me' - Rockwell

This 1984 hit has a spooky appeal with lyrics questioning who is watching you, paired with its creepy tune. Then, there's the fact that it featured chorus vocals by Michael Jackson, which also gives it some appeal.

'Spooky, Scary Skeletons' - Andrew Gold

This entertaining song about dancing bones has appeared in a number of videos and memes on the internet. This Halloween favorite features humorous lyrics and a lively music.

'The Time Warp' - The Rocky Horror Picture Show

A dance song from the 1975 musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The lyrics provide directions for the dance moves ("It's just a jump to the left...") that make it an enjoyable kids' song.