Viral Photo of Taylor Swift 'Bullying' Sabrina Carpenter During NOLA Eras Tour Sparks Reactions Online

Taylor Swift had a hilarious moment on stage with fellow artist Sabrina Carpenter during her recent performance of The Eras Tour, and fans are all over it on social media now.

At the moment which occurred October 26, Swift was holding her guitar high above her head and looking down at Carpenter with faux frustration.

this looks like taylor is holding the guitar high in the air so sabrina can't reach it 😭 #NOLASTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/NIxxezXz6Y — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 27, 2024

Shared via Twitter account @tswifterastour, the image has racked up more than 893,800 views as of this writing and inspired plenty of funny fan reactions.

In the picture, Swift flashes a smile as she holds up her guitar, with Carpenter giving a playful look in the background.

Twitter exploded with fans sharing their thoughts on the interaction.

User @Taytayindie said, "Hahahha kinda looks like she's trying to tease her," while user @soneslovesoshi jokingly declared that Swift's playful gesture would be seen as "Proof of Taylor bullying other artists."

Other users found the moment reminiscent of childhood, as @princesshay013 wrote: "Looks like she's playing keep away with a toddler."

That camaraderie between Swift and Carpenter struck a chord with fans, prompting meme-filled commentary singing their friendship's praises.

Swift reportedly surprised fans at the concert by performing a new cover of Carpenter's summer song "Espresso."

Later in the show, Swift introduced the song by saying, "I'm gonna sing a song that's not mine, but it's someone that I love so much, and wanna see how loud you can sing this song (slight pause), ok. It's been stuck in my head."

A few bars into her song "Espresso," Swift welcomed Carpenter onstage to remix together. The two artists harmonize in perfect unison, seamlessly blending "Espresso" into "Is It Over Now?" from 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Swift performed another Carpenter song "Please Please Please" near-perfectly.

The unexpected duo had fans freaking out online over their excitement.

Swift's Eras Tour spans from Arizona in March 2023 all the way to Canada this December. Her last three concerts will be performed in Indianapolis after her run in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Carpenter will take center stage In Houston, Texas, on Wednesday.