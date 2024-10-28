Madonna Goes Incognito With 28-Year-Old Boyfriend Akeem Norris in Low-Key Date Amid Concerns From Friends

Pop icon Madonna was spotted on a low-key outing with boyfriend Akeem Morris and twin girls Stella and Estere in New York City.

The 66-year-old singer was almost unrecognizable in a long black trench coat, patterned headscarf, and oversized designer glasses.

Morris, 28, wore a laid-back black short jacket on top of a white sweater paired with khaki pants and a cap that said: "Spiritually Hungry."

As she and her new lover strolled across the city, Madonna appeared to be in a good mood. Their girls were dressed in black outfits, and Madonna was drinking water.

This comes only months after the singer revealed her romance with Morris following her split from ex Josh Popper. The mercurial Morris is more than 35 years younger than Madonna, and the singer's friends have recoiled from the age difference.

According to Daily Mail, her friends are concerned about his intentions and claim he may have entered the relationship 'not for love.'

"Her friends think she got over dating younger dudes, but clearly not and nobody trusts Akeem," the source told Daily Mail. "People want Madonna to be happy, but come on — she has to realize that these guys, who are barely half her age, aren't exactly for love."

The family outing also included Madonna's twin daughters, whom she adopted from Malawi. The girls were both 15 when they were invited into the singer's family in 2017.

The singer also has four other children — Lourdes, Rocco, David, and Mercy.

While Madonna lives most of her personal life in the paparazzi eye, this particular relationship had friends speculating about age-gap etiquette amidst a Hollywood crowd.