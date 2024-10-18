Madonna Spotted in Regular Seats During Billie Eilish Concert

Superstar Billie Eilish performed night one of three sold-out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Though it only just kicked off, her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour has already brought out an array of celebrity audience members, including actors and former Naked Brother Band members Nat and Alex Wolff.

One of the biggest names to attend a show in support was music icon Madonna, who was spotted in the audience on Oct. 17.

Fans were surprised to see her casually seated in the middle of the crowd, as a celebrity of her caliber would normally be surrounded with security or in upgraded seating. According to Dailymail, Madonna reportedly denied seating in the VIP section because she didn't "want to get any special treatment," allowing her to fully enjoy the show from a fan's perspective. In fact, a few lucky concertgoers were even seated right behind the superstar.

Madonna at the Billie Eilish concert tonight in Madison Square Garden 😍 but they’ll say Madonna doesn’t support female artists pic.twitter.com/n95TOVORer — 𝐌 (@QueenofPopMUSlC) October 18, 2024

Just watching Billie Eilish behind Madonna. Normal. pic.twitter.com/lWqV7nQluR — Karina Rykman (@KarinaRykman) October 18, 2024

This was the 66-year-old's first public appearance since announcing the loss of her younger brother Christopher Ciccone. Dailymail also shared the singer finds Eilish's relationship with her older sibling Finneas "very moving," perhaps providing some comfort following the loss. Madonna shared a touching tribute to her sibling on Instagram, who passed on October 4th, 2024 at age 63 from pancreatic cancer.

"It's hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo," Madonna wrote. "We took each other's hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact, dance was a kind of superglue that held us together. Discovering dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too."