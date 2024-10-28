Bruce Springsteen Denies He's a Billionaire: 'They Got That Real Wrong'

Bruce Springsteen is setting the record straight on a Forbes report that his estimated net worth is over $1.1 billion.

According to Forbes, Springsteen made his fortune spinning his "New Jersey, blue-collar upbringing into a substantial fortune from five decades of touring and recording." He's sold over 140 million albums globally, with 21 studio albums, 10 live albums and seven EPs.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Springsteen says he's not actually a billionaire because he spends a lot of money.

"I'm not a billionaire," he says. "I wish I was, but they got that real wrong. I've spent too much money on superfluous things."

The 75-year-old icon noted that while spending money should be something that comes with "your good fortune" once you've made it, it becomes a problem if money becomes your primary focus.

"That's usually where people go south," he says.

In December 2021, Springsteen made headlines when he sold his music catalog to Sony Music for a record-breaking $500 million.

"I'm thrilled that my legacy will continue to be cared for by the Company and people I know and trust," he said in a statement at the time.

Currently, Springsteen is focused on the upcoming presidential election, throwing his support behind Kamala Harris and slamming Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime," Springsteen said in a video endorsing Harris. "His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn't understand the meaning of this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American."

"We are shortly coming upon one of the most consequential elections in our nation's history perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does than at this moment," he continued. "It doesn't have to be this way. The common values and the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again."

He also appeared at a rally for Harris in Atlanta alongside former president Barack Obama.