Fat Joe's 'Poor' Performance at World Series Slammed: 'One of the Worst Things I've Ever Witnessed'

Fat Joe's performance at the World Series became the talk of the town after the rapper had caused an uproar with his opening at the Game 3 between Dodgers and Yankees.

According to several clips uploaded on the internet, the rapper was shown proudly hyping up the stadium's audience during his intro of "New York," before proceeding to "All The Way Up."

However, netizens weren't fond of how Joe executed his performance due to his inconsistency with the song's beat and lyrical deviation.

Some internet users even dubbed Joe's performance as the "worst thing" they've ever witnessed or listened to.

They also frustratingly claimed that the rapper had "let down" the Yankees with his performance, which many described as lacking and "brutal to watch."

One ranted, "New York should have chosen a better rapper! Horrible performance!"

Fat Joe opening up for the Yankees might be one of the worst things I’ve ever witnessed 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/O6oF1P3uX9 — ʜᴀᴍᴍᴇʀ ᴛɪᴍᴇ🦈(ɪɴᴋ) (@HammerTimeLays) October 29, 2024

Who thought this Fat Joe performance before #WorldSeries Game 3, in the middle of the field all by himself, was a good idea 😂😂?



Man is having to Ab lib almost all three songs instead of the actual words 😂. pic.twitter.com/0rGHSuE5t2 — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) October 29, 2024

That was brutal to watch.



Should have had him lip sync.



Those are bangers that he absolutely ravaged. Between the curse words he barely had any lines to spit.



Rough. 🤦‍♂️ — Kutt - The Social Betting App (@KuttBet) October 29, 2024

Others also compared Joe's performance to Ice Cube, who took over the arena during Game 2.

Yankees should’ve picked a better fighter for this because @icecube is in a league of his own ✨ #westcoast https://t.co/0fa5KQIixc — Annette (@AnnettegoMeoww) October 29, 2024

On Instagram, Joe's performance also gained traction from discontented viewers.

Several posts have been made on the rapper's official Instagram account, which all have been flooded with remarks criticizing his skills and showmanship.

The posts included harsh comments, such as "Literally had to mute my phone," "This was difficult to watch," and "This was embarrassing compared to Ice Cube in LA."